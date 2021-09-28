Bank of Nova Scotia Has $80.43 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218,954 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.04 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.