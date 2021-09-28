Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $95.35 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,923,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

