Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $95.35 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,923,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.