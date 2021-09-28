Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $543,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 75.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

