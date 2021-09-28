Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,684 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.