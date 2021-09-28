Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $62.36

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Farfetch by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 126,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 783,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farfetch by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 344,371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

