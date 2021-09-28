Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $408.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

