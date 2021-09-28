KB Home (KBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently:

9/28/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Also, the top and the bottom line grew 46.9% and 97.6%, respectively, year over year. KB Home’s number of homes delivered grew 35% from the year-ago level. Its quarter-end backlog totaled 10,694 homes, up 58% from a year ago. The company is expected to benefit from backlog (in value) that grew 89% from the prior-year period to $4.84 billion. A robust backlog level, a strong line-up of community openings and a solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate roughly $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in housing revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are concerns for KB Home.”

9/23/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 145% year over year, marking the highest second-quarter level in 14 years. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 98% from a year ago. KB Home has been gaining strength from a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, earnings estimates have decreased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential. Higher labor and building material costs are growing concerns.”

NYSE KBH opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.