DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7,291.73 and $2.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 575.9% higher against the dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.93 or 0.00700261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.67 or 0.01074782 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

