Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 2,507 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 178.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 218.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

