Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.