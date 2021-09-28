Twin Tree Management LP Buys 7,253 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $708.96 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $736.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.58 and a 200 day moving average of $568.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

