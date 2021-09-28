Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Allegion stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

