Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 495 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

