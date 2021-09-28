Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $100.28 Million in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.