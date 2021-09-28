Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $203,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

