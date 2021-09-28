Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.53% of Aptiv worth $225,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

