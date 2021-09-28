Bank of Montreal Can Buys 163,406 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.98% of Xylem worth $212,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

