Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $218,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,477.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $958.30 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,531.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,368.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

