Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.