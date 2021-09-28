Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.24% of NexGen Energy worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,375 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

