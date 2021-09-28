Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.86. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

GIII stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

