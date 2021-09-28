$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $300.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.