Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $34.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

