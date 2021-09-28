Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

