CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

