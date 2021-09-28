Davis R M Inc. Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

