Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNXC opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

