Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $2.36 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ozon by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZON opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OZON shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

