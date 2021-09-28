Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,287 shares of company stock worth $11,225,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,423.48 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

