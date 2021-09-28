The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 417,290 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $147,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 173,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CFG opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

