Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 368,610 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

