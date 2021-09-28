Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.