Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

