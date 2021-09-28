Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $218,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

