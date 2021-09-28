Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 358,584 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.60% of EOG Resources worth $288,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

