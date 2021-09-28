FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $315,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

