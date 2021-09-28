Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

