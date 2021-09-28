Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PPL by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PPL by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

