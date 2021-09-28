Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

