Ergoteles LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

