$0.12 EPS Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

