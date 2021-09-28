Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.