Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $36.52 million and $2.43 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

