Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.