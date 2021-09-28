Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.