Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.