Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

