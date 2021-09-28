VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect VEREIT to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

