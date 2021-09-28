National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.62. National Research has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of National Research worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.