Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 119,939 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

